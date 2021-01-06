WeedMD Posts New Year Shareholder Newsletter From Interim CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. ( TSX-V:WMD ) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“ WeedMD ” or the “ Company ”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced today that Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer George Scorsis issued an open letter to shareholders to provide a corporate overview of WeedMD’s operational and commercial activities. The Company confirmed it kicks off 2021 having doubled revenues in 2020 and fully ramped-up its quality cultivation and production platform.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, ON, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well, as six provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

