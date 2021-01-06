 

Alabama Secretary of State, NIC Alabama Expand Online Filing to All Counties

The Alabama Secretary of State, in compliance with the enactment of Act 2020-73, has expanded its online business services suite to accept all business filings and dissolutions from all Alabama counties. The electronic filing portal, hosted and maintained by NIC Alabama, allows businesses to file directly with the Secretary of State’s office, eliminating the extra step of filing at a county probate office.

The online suite offers citizens the ability to:

  • File formation and dissolution documents electronically for most entity types
  • Complete and download amendment documents to be sent directly to the state
  • Download existing business entity documents

The act allows business owners in all counties to take advantage of the convenience of online filing directly with the Secretary of State. Removing the county filing requirement decreases processing times for all Alabama business owners, creating a one-stop shop for filing a business in the state.

“Our office is proud to offer this one-stop shop for business owners in coordination with NIC Alabama,” said Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “Our partnership, along with that of the Legislature, has increased the opportunity for economic growth and development for Alabama businesses. As we continue to navigate these difficult times, we are committed to providing a more efficient, streamlined process that further supports the business community.”

Additional advantages to citizens filing online include:

  • Ability to download documents upon filing competition - no longer required to wait for mailed copies
  • On the go technology – fully responsive application allows for access on multiple device types from any location
  • Avoid the lines - not only saves time, but also allows for Alabama citizens to practice social distancing procedures

About NIC Alabama

NIC Alabama is the official digital government solutions provider for the state of Alabama. The company builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

