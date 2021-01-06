 

VanadiumCorp Trilateral Partnership MOU Signed to Commercially Develop Next-Generation Flow Battery Technology for Zero-Emission Marine Vessels/Ships

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 17:00  |  70   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") (OTCBB: "APAFF") (FRANKFURT: "NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for a trilateral partnership with Conoship International Projects BV ("CONOSHIP") from the Netherlands and Vega Reederei and Partners GmbH ("VEGA") from Germany. Key engineering work is planned to commercially develop next-generation vanadium redox flow-battery technology ("VRFB Battery") and high-energy-density electrolyte technologies for marine propulsion applications.

The MOU executed December 23, 2020, outlines a trilateral partnership to be incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle Company ("SPV"). The SPV combines the well-established shipping industry expertise of CONOSHIP and VEGA with technical innovations from VanadiumCorp, as follows:

  • The SPV will develop a next-generation redox flow-battery stack based on a breakthrough high-energy-density vanadium electrolyte that is specifically formulated for marine propulsion applications.
  • VanadiumCorp will contribute new flow-battery designs, a high-energy-density electrolyte formulation, manage research and development, and provide its network of manufacturing partners.
  • CONOSHIP will contribute marine engineering designs to integrate the more compact redox flow-battery into the propulsion systems of marine vessels and ships.
  • VEGA will arrange project financing, contribute fleet operations expertise, and conduct field testing of the marine battery prototype.

The SPV targets Zero-Emission shipping markets with next generation redox flow batteries. Key advancements in energy density form a strong business case and stem from VanadiumCorp’s research and development cooperation with CENELEST (The German-Australian Alliance for Electrochemical Technologies for the Storage of Renewable Energy) that combines the strengths of both the Fraunhofer ICT (Institute for Chemical Technology) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in redox flow battery systems.

"Greenhouse gas reduction is exceptionally challenging for the shipping industry. The industry's 2050 climate goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions from 2008 levels can only be achieved with the accelerated construction of Zero-Emission Ships and novel solutions," comments, Adriaan Bakker, CEO of VanadiumCorp.

VanadiumCorp anticipates that the SPV project will commence shortly and definitive agreements reached within Q1, 2021. The role of VanadiumCorp is to develop the main components of the VRFB system that include a battery stack of appropriate power size and an optimized electrolyte formulation of favourable energy density. VanadiumCorp will enlist its skilled partners in electrolyte production, VRFB Battery manufacturing and R&D.

Seite 1 von 2
Vanadiumcorp Resource Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VanadiumCorp Trilateral Partnership MOU Signed to Commercially Develop Next-Generation Flow Battery Technology for Zero-Emission Marine Vessels/Ships VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") (OTCBB: "APAFF") (FRANKFURT: "NWN") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:26 Uhr
VanadiumCorp unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung hinsichtlich trilateraler Partnerschaft für kommerzielle Entwicklung von Flüssigbatterie-Technologie der nächsten Generation für emissionsfreie Seefahrzeuge/Schiffe
12:45 Uhr
goldinvest.de: VanadiumCorp verdoppelt Privatplatzierung auf 1 Mio. CAD
15.12.20
goldinvest.de: Vanadiumcorp - Ressourcen von 214 Mio. Tonnen Erz reichen für Jahrzehnte
14.12.20
VanadiumCorp Files NI 43-101 Technical Report
09.12.20
goldinvest.de: Ermöglicht VanadiumCorp-Forschung mobile Vanadium-Redox-Flow-Batterien?
08.12.20
VanadiumCorp and CENELEST Testing Next Generation Electrolyte for Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries for Mobile Applications

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
233
VanadiumCorp, ehemals PacificOre Mining