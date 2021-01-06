Littelfuse to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 3

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 prior to market open on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website and followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The live conference call will be available via webcast from www.littelfuse.com and available for replay on the company's website.