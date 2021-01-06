 

Nature Valley Collaborates with Daveed Diggs to Remake “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” to Celebrate Restoring Access to 10,000 Miles of National Park Trails

Nature Valley and the National Park Foundation (NPF) announced today the completion of a three-year project to restore access to 10,000 miles of national park trails, which is equivalent to flying from New York City to Sydney. To celebrate the occasion, Nature Valley has remade the undeniably infectious 80’s hit song, “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers and partnered with Grammy and Tony Award-winning music talent Daveed Diggs to perform the anthem.

Nature Valley teams up with Daveed Diggs to celebrate restoring access to 10,000 miles of national park trails

The 2021 remake of “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” pays homage to Nature Valley’s impact by rewriting the lyrics to proudly exclaim: But we restored 10,000 miles, and we’ll restore 10,000 more. Nature Valley made these trails accessible so go explore. The remake is meant to encourage people to get outdoors and explore while also serving as Nature Valley’s rallying call to restore access to more miles.

“I love spending time in the outdoors so when Nature Valley approached me to remake this catchy tune as a fun way to encourage people go outside, I jumped at the chance,” said Daveed Diggs. “I love to visit our national parks, so I hope this leads to more people safely hitting the trails this year.”

Nature Valley believes that nature brings out the best in all of us and everyone should be able to access and enjoy the rejuvenating benefits of nature, which is why the brand is extending its partnership with the National Park Foundation for an additional three years. With the first chapter complete, Nature Valley has committed an additional $3 million to restore access to 10,000 more miles of trails and to support outdoor exploration grants.

“Connecting people to nature is at the heart of the Nature Valley brand,” said Kristin Atherton, brand experience director, Snacks & Natural/Organic. “We are delighted that these restored trails will enable more people to find solace or recharge in America’s treasured national parks and we hope the catchy remake of ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ inspires more people to visit a park, get outside and explore.”

Over the last several years, Nature Valley and the National Park Foundation have together supported service corps crews that are removing invasive species, clearing corridors, repairing structures, building boardwalks, and managing other repair projects to make these iconic and beloved places more accessible to visitors. To date, this partnership has helped restore trails in 19 parks across 16 states.

