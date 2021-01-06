Casey Currie Joins Polaris for 2021 and Beyond

Polaris Off-Road is proud to welcome multi-time off-road racing champion and industry icon Casey Currie to the prestigious RZR Factory Racing team and to the broader Polaris family as a brand ambassador. As one of the most influential and accomplished figures in off-road racing, Currie has seen success across just about every off-road racing discipline, including wins at the Dakar Rally, Baja 1000, Baja 500, X-Games, and the Mint 400, along with championships in Short Course off-road racing. Born into an off-road racing family that spans three generations and 60-years of racing, the 37-year-old Currie has carved a legacy of his own as one of the most revered drivers in the sport.

Casey Currie Joins Polaris (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s an honor to welcome Casey Currie to the Polaris team. He’s just as influential outside of a RZR as he is behind the wheel and that brings us incredible excitement as we start this next chapter. He and the entire Currie family are phenomenal advocates for the off-road community,” said Steven Menneto, president of Off Road, Polaris. “As a global ambassador of the Polaris brand, Casey will no doubt play an integral role in the continued development of our portfolio of products along with our Factory racing efforts.”

Currie will utilize the 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Ultimate as his racing platform of choice during the 2021 race season, while also leveraging the full range of Polaris Off-Road products throughout the course of the year for his other off-road adventures.

“The impact Polaris has made and continues to make in the off-road community with the wide range of off-road vehicles they offer, is something I’ve wanted to be a part of for a long time. As I’ve recognized how Polaris continues to lead with innovation and next level performance on the RZR platform, along with their vision as a brand, it was clear to me that I wanted to be a part of the team. I couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled to be joining,” said Casey Currie. “I’m ecstatic to make my debut behind the wheel of my new RZR Pro XP at the 2021 King of the Hammers, and equally excited by the seemingly endless possibilities with a partner like Polaris.”

The Polaris RZR Factory Racing team is currently tackling the world’s toughest race–the Dakar Rally–in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, through the first half of January, where Currie will join the team in 2022. He will be prepping for his debut at the end of the month where he will join the rest of the RZR Factory Racing team at the Ultra 4 King of the Hammers race in Johnson Valley, CA, January 28, 2021 through February 6, 2021.

More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found at RZR.Polaris.com. Also, join the conversation and follow RZR on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

