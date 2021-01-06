 

Nickelodeon and NFL Team up for the NFL x SpongeBob SquarePants Junk Food Collection by Contemporary Artist King Saladeen

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP), Nickelodeon, the National Football League (NFL) and Junk Food Clothing are teaming up for the NFL x SpongeBob SquarePants Junk Food Collection by King Saladeen, a collection of apparel designed by popular Philadelphia-based contemporary artist King Saladeen. Launching today, the collection of styles includes short sleeve t-shirts and hooded fleeces for adults and children by King Saladeen, inspired by the popular animated duo, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star with designs and logos of the NFL and its clubs. The launch of NFL x SpongeBob SquarePants Junk Food Collection by King Saladeen is in support of the special slime-filled presentation of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon, airing Sunday, Jan. 10, at 4:30 p.m. (ET).

“We are thrilled to produce a collection of apparel in partnership with Nickelodeon, Junk Food Clothing and King Saladeen,” said Rhiannon Madden, VP of Consumer Products, NFL. “The collection showcases a unique combination of styles and inspirations that will surely excite fans of all ages ahead of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon.”

“The partnership between the NFL, SpongeBob SquarePants, Junk Food and King Saladeen represents the best in fan culture,” said Jose Castro, Senior Vice President, Licensing Collaborations & Specialty Retail, ViacomCBS. “The collection channels the fun, frenetic and fantastical feelings when art, sports and pop culture collide.”

"This collaboration is the perfect mix of Art & Sports to start a brand-new fan in both worlds. They both teach patience and Teamwork while having fun; Every kid needs to experience that. Hopefully this sparks a new level of creativity for the next generation" said King Saladeen.

The collection is now available at NFLShop.com, SpongeBobShop.com, Fanatics.com, JunkfoodClothing.com, participating Lid’s stores, and King Saladeen’s online store. For more information, please visit NFLShop.com/SpongeBob or SpongeBobShop.com.

The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will feature one-of-a-kind kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including a special halftime presentation, guest reporters and original on-field graphics, virtual filters and more. The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will air on Sunday, Jan. 10, at 4:30 p.m. (ET) alongside CBS Sports’ broadcast of the game, on The CBS Television Network and streaming on CBS All Access. Play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will be joined by CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (All That, Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered) in the booth to call the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon, along with Nick star Lex Lumpkin (All That, Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered) ­­­as a reporter.

