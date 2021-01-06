 

NASDAQ-Listed Elys Game Technology Dual-Lists on NEO Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 17:00  |  56   |   |   

NEO is excited to welcome Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”), a full-service sports betting and interactive gaming technology company, to the NEO Exchange. Elys is available for trading on NEO under the symbol NEO:ELYS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005617/en/

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NEO:ELYS), a full-service sports betting and interactive gaming technology company, participates in a digital market open to celebrate their listing on the NEO Exchange. Elys Game Technology is available for trading under the symbol NEO:ELYS. (Photo: Business Wire)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NEO:ELYS), a full-service sports betting and interactive gaming technology company, participates in a digital market open to celebrate their listing on the NEO Exchange. Elys Game Technology is available for trading under the symbol NEO:ELYS. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our listing on the NEO Exchange is an important milestone on many levels for Elys, particularly as we build on our initial go-to-market strategy in the rapidly growing U.S. market and develop our foothold in the Canadian market,” said Elys' Executive Chairman, Michele Ciavarella. “Recently proposed legislation in Canada would legalize single-event sports wagering, and is expected to increase the CDN$80 billion wagered on sports each year in Canada. We are well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market and believe this listing will provide us with greater exposure among Canadian investors as we work to execute on our strategy.”

A future-forward platform provider in the regulated B2B and B2C gaming markets, Elys has become the first operating company to dual-list on the NEO Exchange and the NASDAQ Capital Market, where it has been listed and trading under the symbol “ELYS” since December 27, 2019.

“Their debut in the Canadian capital markets is certainly a milestone event for Elys, but it is also a very significant development for our stock exchange,” noted Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “It marks the first-ever dual-listing of a NASDAQ-listed operating company on the NEO Exchange, further validating our status as the new generation Canadian senior stock exchange. We look forward to supporting Elys’ continued success. As a technology company ourselves, our values and commitment to innovative and disruptive solutions bode well for a great partnership with Elys and with the growing number of technology companies seeking to list with us.”

The NEO Exchange is home to over 100 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates more than 13 per cent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities. Investors can trade shares of NEO:ELYS through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

About NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, the NEO Exchange puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Connect with the NEO Exchange: Website | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. The Company’s innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments, and franchise distribution networks.

Connect with Elys: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

Elys Game Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NASDAQ-Listed Elys Game Technology Dual-Lists on NEO Exchange NEO is excited to welcome Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”), a full-service sports betting and interactive gaming technology company, to the NEO Exchange. Elys is available for trading on NEO under the symbol NEO:ELYS. This press …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and ...
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Elys Game Technology Joins the U.S. National Council on Problem Gambling in Advance of Launching its Sports Betting Platform in the U.S.
30.12.20
Elys Game Technology Becomes First Dual Listing Technology Company From NASDAQ to NEO Exchange