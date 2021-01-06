 

Premier Health Announces $1.4M Nunavik Contract Win

MONTREAL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Corporation”), a leading Canadian Healthtech company, announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Premier Soin Nordik, won a tender to provide services to the Ungava Tulattavik Health Center in Nunavik.

Contract Highlights

  • Contract to provide independent nursing care to support the Ungava Tulattavik Health Center in Nunavik in relation to the COVID-19 Health Emergency.
  • Initial contract maturity of 6 months with a renewal option for an additional 6 months.
  • The value of the contractual arrangement is estimated at $1.4M for the initial 6 maturity.

Nunavik is a territory corresponding to the vast Quebec region north of the 55th parallel. It covers about one third of the province and is composed of 14 villages scattered along the coasts of Hudson Bay, Hudson Strait and Ungava Bay. More than half of Nunavik's population is under the age of 26 and 75% of residents have not reached the age of 35. 

“Supporting remote Canadian regions with quality healthcare services is precisely why our subsidiary was created.” said Martin Legault, CEO of Premier Health. “The expertise we developed over the years enables us to offer better training and accordingly better services.”

About Premier Soin Nordik

Premier Soin Nordik has developed an in-depth expertise in the management and logistics of healthcare services in remote northern regions. The wholly-owned subsidiary of PHA was created to address the challenges of providing extended services and is currently active in Northern regions of several Canadian provinces.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary PSweb software platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper and more accessible care services.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Mr. Jean-Robert Pronovost
Vice-President, Corporate Development
Premier Health of America Inc.
jrpronovost@premierhealth.ca / 514-581-1473

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the date of trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the Exchange and final regulatory approvals, among others, are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Corporation assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. These factors and others are more fully discussed in the filings of the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com.


