Ontex Transparency Declaration Notification
Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On January 4, 2021, Zadig Asset Management SA notified Ontex that as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, it holds no shares in Ontex and has so crossed below threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on January 4, 2021 to 0.00%.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notification that it has received.
Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and the downward crossing of the lowest threshold.
Notification by: A person that notifies alone
Persons subject to the notification requirement:
|
Name
|
Address (for legal entities)
|
Zadig Asset Management SA
|
70C route d'Arlon, L-8008 Strassen, Luxembourg
Date of Notification: January 4, 2021
Date Threshold Crossed: January 4, 2021
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
Notification of January 4, 2021:
|
(A) Voting rights
|
Previous notification
|
After the transaction
|
# voting rights
|
# voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
Holders of
voting rights
|
|
Linked to
securities
|
Not linked
to securities
|
Linked to
securities
|
Not linked
to securities
|
Zadig Asset Management SA
|
2,651,884
|
0
|
|
0.00%
|
|
Total
|
2,651,884
|
0
|
0
