Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) (BSE:ONTEX) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On January 4, 2021, Zadig Asset Management SA notified Ontex that as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, it holds no shares in Ontex and has so crossed below threshold of 3.00% of voting securities in Ontex on January 4, 2021 to 0.00%.