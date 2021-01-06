 

Teleperformance Earns First Best Place to Work Certification in Madagascar

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its Madagascar operations received the prestigious Best Places to Work (BPTW) award for the first time. Highlights of the BPTW recognition include 70% employee survey participation rates and strong scores for all eight critical evaluation areas.

The BPTW certification in Madagascar is particularly significant with the world still engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Best Places to Work is a leading third-party expert on top employer-of-choice workplaces. BPTW uses a rigorous assessment methodology and a framework which reflects the very latest in workplace trends. Top employer workplace factors include eight separate critical dimensions: leadership, HR practices, compensation, benefits, teamwork & relationships, employee engagement, workplace & procedures and corporate social responsibility.

David Debydeal, COO, Teleperformance Madagascar, commented: “We are very proud of this independent Best Place to Work certification which is based on comprehesnsive third party audits of our operations and culture including anonymous employee surveys that grade us as an employer. 70% of our workforce particpated in this process - the successful result reflects on our constant focus of listening, supporting and staying close to our people. We could not have achieved this without great cooperation and total teamwork.”

With a top global priority of employee well-being, twenty 27 separate Teleperformance country operations including Madagascar are currently independently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Greece, Germany, India, Indonesia, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America. This represents more than 85% of the worldwide Teleperformance workforce.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: “Despite lingering challenges from 2020, we are in the beginning of a new year filled with renewed hope and optimism for the entire world. If we learned only one thing from the past year, it is that people matter now more than ever; our total success is based on the consistency of people helping people. At Teleperformance, more than 85% of our global workforce of 331,000 people now work in independently certified top employer operations. We remain totally committed to being a global employer of choice for each and every employee everywhere we operate.”

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

