Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer, said: " With our March 2020 strategic roadmap, we placed Voluntis on a trajectory for 2020 and the following years that will enable us to reach our full potential. The achievements of 2020 have proven that we are on the right track. We are proud of this year's progress and intend to continue to create value for our shareholders. »

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in the field of digital therapeutics, reviews a solid year of commercial growth in 2020 and outlines its outlook for the fiscal year 2021 1 .

Implementation of the Strategic Plan and signing of new major partnerships

The goal of Voluntis' 2020 new strategic roadmap was to ink major partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies, in order to commercialize the digital therapeutics solutions developed by the company, primarily in the field of oncology.

The global market for digital therapeutics is expected to grow at an average annual rate of +21% between 2019 and 2025, representing 8.7 billion dollars by then2. The Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated this trend, given the increased need to implement remote patient monitoring solutions. At the same time, the global Oncology market represents the largest therapeutic area of the Global pharmaceutical industry with an estimated 237 billion dollars of revenues in 20243.

It is within this framework that Voluntis has entered a collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, announced in March 2020, to develop digital therapeutic solutions for symptom management of cancer patients and their remote monitoring by healthcare professionals. This collaboration complements the portfolio of oncology programs in development, which are based on Voluntis’ Theraxium Oncology platform.

The field of diabetes - the world's second largest therapeutic area (58 billion dollars in estimated 2024 pharma revenues) - is also targeted by Voluntis. The company announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Biocon Biologics in July 2020. This global agreement covers the proprietary Digital Therapeutics solution Insulia, developed by Voluntis, approved by the FDA and CE marked, for patients with type 2 diabetes treated with basal insulin.

Up to 25 million euros in pre-launch revenues already contracted between 2020 and 2024, with significant commercial invoicing in 2020

As part of the commercial agreements signed since December 2019 and subject to the fulfillment of certain contractual conditions, Voluntis stands to receive up to 25 million euros in pre-launch commercial invoicing between 2020 and 2024, primarily in cumulated upfront and milestone payments.