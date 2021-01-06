Mauna Kea Technologies Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Sales

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announced preliminary sales for the fourth quarter of 2020. Given the significant uncertainties associated with pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has elected to provide, in this context, specific information on expected revenue trends for the fourth quarter of 2020. Preliminary sales figures for the fourth quarter of 2020 are unaudited.

Preliminary sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 are expected in a range of €2.2 million to €2.3 million, representing growth of approximately 30% to 36% year-over-year Preliminary Q4’20 Sales by Geography: U.S. sales are expected to increase approximately 34% to 38% year-over-year Rest of World (ROW) sales are expected to increase approximately 26% to 33% year-over-year Preliminary Q4’20 Sales by Category: Consumables sales are expected to decrease approximately 9% to 14% year-over-year Systems sales are expected to increase approximately 177% to 185% year-over-year Services sales are expected to decrease approximately 9% to 13% year-over-year



“Our fourth quarter preliminary sales performance reflects strong execution of our strategy, continued improvement in our underlying business and procedure trends and measured improvement in the global capital equipment environment,” stated Robert L. Gershon, Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. “Fourth quarter preliminary sales increased 30% to 36% year-over-year driven by an increase of 34% to 38% year-over-year in sales to U.S. customers and an increase of 26% to 33% year-over-year in sales to Rest-of-World customers. Fourth quarter sales growth was driven primarily by a continuation in the strong new system adoption trends we experienced during the third quarter and believe the strong system sales growth in the fourth quarter reflects both the improving health of the global capital equipment environment, and, further evidence that our new U.S. targeting strategy is well-defined. We are encouraged by the indications this quarter that the global capital equipment environment has continued to improve in recent months and we look forward to improving consumable demand as the global recovery continues to progress and customers around the world return to normal case-loads.”