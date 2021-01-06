 

Bureau Veritas and OPTEL partner together to launch V-TRACE, a complete and assured traceability solution for COVID-19 vaccines along the whole supply chain

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – January 6, 2021

                   - COVID-19 vaccine logistics chain reliability and compliance -

              

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, and OPTEL, a leading global provider of pharmaceutical supply chain traceability platforms, join forces to address the critical issue of reliability and traceability in COVID-19 vaccine logistics chains.

In the next few months, billions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines will need to be rapidly and safely administered to people around the world. The complexity of cold chain conditions, the timeliness of delivery as well as the need to mitigate risk of any deviation are identified as critical challenges for successful large-scale vaccination.

V-TRACE is an integrated solution designed to track and trace COVID-19 vaccines, while ensuring risk mitigation thanks to controls and inspections all along the logistics chain. V-TRACE provides a global control of the supply chain thanks to the local presence of inspectors in the field.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, CEO, Bureau Veritas, commented:

“The priority for all governments and private institutions is to ensure that vaccine doses are safe and secure. This means tracking and tracing vaccines along the supply chain. Bureau Veritas’ experience in independent inspections along the supply chain to control inventories, storage and logistics conditions complements OPTEL’s ability to provide real-time traceability information. By combining our respective expertise, we are able to provide a single solution to control and mitigate risk throughout the logistics chains. Building on almost 200 years of expertise in shaping trust between companies, governments and society at large, Bureau Veritas is proud to partner with OPTEL to ensure the health and safety of people around the world.”

