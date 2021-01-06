 

Voltalia SA Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 17:45  |  37   |   |   

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract
As of December 31, 2020

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), announces that the Company’s liquidity account, which is managed by Invest Securities under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of December 31, 2020:

  • 19,969 shares
  • €724,734.48
  • Number of transactions on buy side over the period: 2,038
  • Number of transactions on sell side over the period: 1,689
  • Volume traded on buy side over the period: 129,186 shares for €2,447,470.05
  • Volume traded on sell side over the period: 137,493 shares for €2,677,236.37

As a reminder, as of June 30, 2020, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 28,276 shares
  • €494,968.16

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the contract started:

  • 0 shares
  • €500,000.00

Next on the agenda: Q4 2020 revenues on January 26, 2021

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 8.5 GW.
Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.
As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.
The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.
Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
Voltalia
Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com
T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 		Actifin
Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr  .  T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

 

 

Attachment


Voltalia Share Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voltalia SA Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2020 Half-year statement of the liquidity contract As of December 31, 2020 Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), announces that the Company’s liquidity account, which is managed by Invest Securities under a liquidity contract, included …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Voltalia SA announces the success of the offering of its inaugural green bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs Vertes) due 2025 for a nominal amount of approx.€200 million
05.01.21
Voltalia SA launches its inaugural green bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs Vertes) due 2025 for a nominal amount of approx. €200 million
04.01.21
Voltalia’s installed capacity tops 1 gigawatt
04.01.21
Voltalia SA: Start of operations at the biomass power plant of Cacao, in French Guiana
21.12.20
Voltalia SA: the Sarry wind farm produces its first kilowatt-hours
10.12.20
Voltalia SA: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of November 30, 2020