HALF YEAR STATEMENT OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT OF EURONEXT NV

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris 06 January 2021 – Euronext announced today that the transactions carried out under the liquidity contract entered between Euronext NV and Rothschild Martin Maurel for the period ending 31 December 2020 resulted in the following assets appearing in the liquidity account:

  • 0 Euronext NV shares
  • 7,669,989 euros
  • Number of Buy transaction over the period: 6,793
  • Number of Sell transaction over the period: 6,230
  • Volume traded relating to Buy transactions over the period: 389,419 shares for 37,244,825 euros
  • Volume traded relating to Sell transactions over the period: 389,419 shares for 37,238,310 euros

As a reminder, on 30 June 2020, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 0 Euronext NV shares
  • 7,680,454 euros

CONTACTS

Media
Aurélie Cohen                                        +33 1 70 48 24 45; mediateam@euronext.com 

Analysts & investors
Aurélie Cohen / Clément Kubiak           +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com

About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.4 trillion in market capitalisation as of end of November 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext Growth and Euronext Access, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.

Disclaimer

