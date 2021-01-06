Half year statement of the liquidity contract of Euronext NV

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris – 06 January 2021 – Euronext announced today that the transactions carried out under the liquidity contract entered between Euronext NV and Rothschild Martin Maurel for the period ending 31 December 2020 resulted in the following assets appearing in the liquidity account:

0 Euronext NV shares

7,669,989 euros

Number of Buy transaction over the period: 6,793

Number of Sell transaction over the period: 6,230

Volume traded relating to Buy transactions over the period: 389,419 shares for 37,244,825 euros

Volume traded relating to Sell transactions over the period: 389,419 shares for 37,238,310 euros

As a reminder, on 30 June 2020, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

0 Euronext NV shares

7,680,454 euros

