 

Radius Health to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDUS), today announced that Kelly Martin, President and CEO will present a virtual corporate update at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 13 at 9:10 a.m. EST.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of Radius’ website at https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Radius’ website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics. Radius’ lead product, TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes the investigational use of abaloparatide injection for the treatment of men with osteoporosis, an investigational abaloparatide-patch for potential use in osteoporosis and the investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com 

Investor & Media Relations Contact:
Peter Schwartzman
Email: investor-relations@radiuspharm.com
Phone: (617) 583-2017


