 

ShePower Sport continues global webinar series on Critical Issues in Women's Sport

 Next Up: He was our friend...Surviving a Sexual Predator

UNITED KINGDOM, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 sentencing hearing of Larry Nassar, team physician of the USA gymnastics programme, marked the end of two decades of sexual abuse of hundreds of young female athletes. It did not end the plight of survivors trying to come to terms with what happened.

In this free webinar, available globally, we will be streaming At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, a documentary that tells the story through the voices of the survivors. After that, join our conversation with Trinea Gonczar, one of the survivors who takes center stage in the documentary, and producer Dr. Steven Ungerleider. Together, we will try to understand what happened, how it went on for so long, and how it has sparked a mission to make sport a safe space free of abuse.

Access to the stream will be provided three days in advance to attendees.

Date: Saturday, January 09th, 2021

Times: Livestream of the documentary 16h00 GMT 

Webinar presentation: 17h30 GMT 

To register and receive login credentials, go to: https://shepowersport.com/livestream-heart-to-hearts-he-was-our-friend-surviving-a-sexual-predator/

The webinar will be in English.

About Dr. Steven Ungerleider
Dr. Steven Ungerleider is an award-winning author of six books, including Faust's Gold. He completed his undergraduate studies in psychology at the University of Texas, Austin, where he also competed as a collegiate gymnast under champion Coach, Jamile Ashmore. https://shepowersport.com/livestream-heart-to-hearts-he-was-our-friend-surviving-a-sexual-predator/

About Trinea Gonczar
Trinea Gonczar is a gymnast and survivor of Larry Nassar and an advocate for supporting survivors and preventing sexual violence. She is currently the Director of Development for Wayne County SAFE (Sexual Assault Forensic Examiners Program) in the city of Detroit.

About ShePower Sport
ShePower Sport believes that the rise of women in sport is about acquiring the confidence that their success makes sport more inspiring, colourful, convincing and powerful. Our user-centered platform is for female athletes at all levels of performance can ask questions, tell their stories and share peer advice. Experts give practical tips on health, medical issues, performance, clean sport and integrity.

For more information please contact Jocelyn Butler at jocelyn@orchestramarketing.ca OR 647-502-5067



