BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specialized in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, updates its financial reporting schedule for 2020*:

2020 full-year results

 

 Thursday, April 8th, 2021

Annual shareholders meeting

 

 Friday, May 7th, 2021 

2020 first-half results

 

Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

* This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

À PROPOS DE BIOCORP
Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale since late 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 63 employees.
BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR).
For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com
Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

