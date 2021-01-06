Publicis Groupe Half-year Financial Statement Liquidity Contract

- 68,458 shares - € 12,289,799.09 - Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,118 - Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,306 - Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,329,901 shares for € 103,894,268.46 - Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,431,443 shares for € 108,705,359.16

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 170,000 shares

- € 7,478,708.39

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,318

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,704

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 734,283 shares for € 24,240,640.28

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 847,533 shares for € 27,235,586.06

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 15,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

