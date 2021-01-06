Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020

Spatial context in biological research has been important since the introduction of microscopy, but researchers have only been able to study a few analytes at a time due to the optical limits of fluorescence imaging. With the advent of new high-plex spatial tools, researchers can characterize the cells present in tissue, as well as understanding how these cells interact. Innovations such as optical bar codes attached to oligonucleotides provide what is essentially an unlimited color spectrum to identify thousands of analytes in parallel.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the journal Nature Methods has selected spatially-resolved transcriptomics as their prestigious Method of the Year for 2020. See article here: https://www.nature.com/collections/dfibfggefc/

In 2019, NanoString launched the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP), the first platform to provide high-plex and high-throughput spatial profiling of RNA or protein from FFPE tissue, enabling researchers to dissect the complexity of cellular interactions at a local level and facilitating the discovery of novel biomarkers. The GeoMx DSP provides scientists with a complete solution that includes optimized workflows, off-the-shelf validated assays, and a fully integrated suite of data analysis software.

"High-plex spatial analysis of normal and diseased tissues is the next frontier in functional genomics and in the development of new diagnostics. Precision medicine will be a direct beneficiary," said Peter Sorger, Ph.D., Otto Krayer Professor of Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School.

“The GeoMx platform has opened new dimensions for our understanding of how patients respond to CAR T-cell therapy, allowing us to better understand factors that may contribute to improving their efficacy and durability,” stated Carl June, Director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies, Perelman School of Medicine and Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, University of Pennsylvania. “This new technology will provide a quantum step forward in our ability to improve responses to CAR T-cell therapies in patients with solid tumors as well as improve outcomes with commercially approved CAR T for hematologic malignancies. As the first academic center to utilize the platform for tracking CAR-T spatially, we have been able to identify CAR T-cells within the tumor microenvironment and determine functional status by high-plex spatial analysis of RNA for immune and tumor-related pathways in patients undergoing cellular therapy.”