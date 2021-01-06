 

Dassault Aviation Deliveries, order intakes and backlog in number of new aircraft as of December 31st 2020

DASSAULT AVIATION GROUP

Deliveries, order intakes and backlog
in number of new aircraft as of December 31st 2020
(unaudited figures)

AIRCRAFT DELIVERED

In 2020, 13 Export Rafale were delivered, in line with our guidance, versus 26 in 2019.

In 2020, 34 Falcon were delivered, while 30 deliveries had been guided, versus 40 in 2019.

As a reminder, we published on February 27th 2020 a guidance of 13 Rafale and 40 Falcon deliveries. After having withdrawn this guidance on April 1st because of the Covid-19 sanitary crisis, we published an updated guidance on July 23rd 2020 of 13 Rafale and 30 Falcon deliveries.

AIRCRAFT ORDERED

In 2020, 15 Falcon were ordered, compared to 40 in 2019. The Covid-19 outbreak, triggering an unprecedented global sanitary crisis, very restrictive travel restrictions and strong uncertainties about the worldwide economy, directly affected our order intakes level.

AIRCRAFT IN BACKLOG

As of December 31st 2020, the backlog includes 62 Rafale and 34 Falcon, compared to 75 Rafale and 53 Falcon as of December 31st 2019.

UPCOMING FINANCIAL RELEASE

Dassault Aviation Group will release on March 5th 2021 its full year results.

The above figures relate only to the number of new aircraft. The Group recalls that amounts in euros also include development and support that can be significant. Thus, full year 2020 order intakes include, in particular, two contracts for the French Navy: the integrated through-life support for the ATL2 and the Maritime Surveillance Falcon.

 

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7,3 billion. The company has 12,750 employees.             dassault-aviation.com

 

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand - Tel +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations
Armelle Gary - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 84 24 - armelle.gary@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment


