Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario to carry out a helicopter-borne survey (VTEM tm Plus) to cover the Company’s flagship 100%-owned Triple Fault Gold Project (19,000 hectares). The survey area is approximately 2,855 lines-kms over 2 blocks with detailed line spacing of 100 meters (see Figure 1).

Modelling this new airborne geophysics data, which covers known gold mineralization and gold trends on the Williams Brook property, will be conducted in combination with the analysis of previous drilling, geochemical anomalies, and new geologic information collected during the current trenching and stripping program to quickly refine and prioritize drill targets for the next phase of exploration on the Williams Brook property.

Figure 2: Main Gold Trends on the Williams Brook property

To date, four (4) multi-kilometer-scale parallel target areas have been identified on the Williams Brook property (see Figure 2). Within these major gold trends, a very limited amount of drill testing has been conducted, which has demonstrated the presence of significant gold mineralization grading up to 11.2 g/t Au over 2.8m and 1.0 g/t Au over 23.0m. The newly discovered O’Neil Gold Trend follows over 5 km and has never been drilled.



“With the addition of the new airborne survey, which should show distinctive signatures over areas of known mineralization, along with the new exploration results from the current 2020 trenching program (with more than 800 samples results pending), the Company will be able to develop a predictive model of the geological and structural controls for gold mineralization and to guide future gold exploration in the area.” Notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

The survey will also cover the 100%-owned Jonpol Gold, Portage Lake, and Murray Brook West properties, for which the new accurate and detailed data will be useful to initiate field exploration next summer on these properties.

Figure 3: The Triple Fault Gold Project Properties Covered by the Airborne Survey

Marcel Robillard, Puma's President & CEO stated, “The acquisition and modelling of this airborne geophysical survey is a major step for the entire Triple Fault Gold project, which was only acquired in 2020. The combination of significant recent discoveries in addition to the geochemical and geophysical data layers will allow Puma to refine and prioritize drill targets with the objective of identifying areas with the best gold potential. We look forward to providing additional updates on the field work programs on the Williams Brook property.”