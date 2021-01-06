 

Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 18:40  |  93   |   |   

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario to carry out a helicopter-borne survey (VTEMtm Plus) to cover the Company’s flagship 100%-owned Triple Fault Gold Project (19,000 hectares). The survey area is approximately 2,855 lines-kms over 2 blocks with detailed line spacing of 100 meters (see Figure 1).

Figure 1: Airborne Geophysical Survey at Triple Fault Gold Project

Modelling this new airborne geophysics data, which covers known gold mineralization and gold trends on the Williams Brook property, will be conducted in combination with the analysis of previous drilling, geochemical anomalies, and new geologic information collected during the current trenching and stripping program to quickly refine and prioritize drill targets for the next phase of exploration on the Williams Brook property.

Figure 2: Main Gold Trends on the Williams Brook property

To date, four (4) multi-kilometer-scale parallel target areas have been identified on the Williams Brook property (see Figure 2). Within these major gold trends, a very limited amount of drill testing has been conducted, which has demonstrated the presence of significant gold mineralization grading up to 11.2 g/t Au over 2.8m and 1.0 g/t Au over 23.0m. The newly discovered O’Neil Gold Trend follows over 5 km and has never been drilled.

“With the addition of the new airborne survey, which should show distinctive signatures over areas of known mineralization, along with the new exploration results from the current 2020 trenching program (with more than 800 samples results pending), the Company will be able to develop a predictive model of the geological and structural controls for gold mineralization and to guide future gold exploration in the area.” Notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

The survey will also cover the 100%-owned Jonpol Gold, Portage Lake, and Murray Brook West properties, for which the new accurate and detailed data will be useful to initiate field exploration next summer on these properties.

Figure 3: The Triple Fault Gold Project Properties Covered by the Airborne Survey

Marcel Robillard, Puma's President & CEO stated, “The acquisition and modelling of this airborne geophysical survey is a major step for the entire Triple Fault Gold project, which was only acquired in 2020. The combination of significant recent discoveries in addition to the geochemical and geophysical data layers will allow Puma to refine and prioritize drill targets with the objective of identifying areas with the best gold potential. We look forward to providing additional updates on the field work programs on the Williams Brook property.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce that it has contracted Geotech Ltd. of Aurora, Ontario to carry out a helicopter-borne survey (VTEMtm Plus) to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Nokia and Zain KSA smarten up Saudi homes and offices with 5G-powered FWA and Wi-Fi 6
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe