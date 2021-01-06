 

Half yearly achievement report on Fnac Darty share quotations liquidity mandate

Ivry, January 6th 2021

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to Oddo Corporate Finance signed on September, 25th 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December, 31st 2020:

-            68,010 shares
-            2,730,538.66€

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

-            97,750 shares
-            360,967.54€

                
                
                

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS  Marina Louvard marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08

 

