1.5 Billion Euro Tourism Investment in Spain by a Turkish Investor

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / For the recent 10 years, Spain has been attracting 15 billion USD investment on average per year in the tourism sector. The country that has been the favorite of tourism investors from all over the world has now taken the attention of a Turkish investor. Yukselir Group, which is known by its tourism investments in Central Europe in recent years, initiates a giant investment in the capital city of Spain, Madrid. Yukselir Group wants to start its investment with a huge step in Madrid, where the competition in the tourism industry is extremely high. The amount of the investment of Yukselir Group is expected to reach 1,5 billion Euros.

Since 2015, Spain has been chosen by World Economic Forum as the most competitive country of tourism among 140 countries, and the tourism income of Spain has reached 70 billion USD before the Covid19 epidemic. Some components of this competitive tourism structure of Spain were considered as the factors of priority by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yukselir Group, Mr. Yavuz Yukselir, while he was making the decision of investment.

Mr. Yukselir states that: " While we were making a research for foreign tourism investment opportunities, the most important aspects for us were service infrastructure of tourism sector, cultural wealth and the intensity of business tourism. Spain ranks as 3rd in terms of all these aspects, and it is almost a leader in terms of the number of tourists that visited the country. We decided to make our investment in the capital of Spain, Madrid, thanks to these features of the city."

In 2020, Spain announced 4,25 billion Euros plan to aid the tourism industry to recover from the economic influences of the Coronavirus pandemic. This aid package, that was announced during an era when the international flights were restricted, partially managed to help the tourism industry. However, by the end of the year, the increased number of Covid19 related deaths and infected people, the introduction of stricter preventive measures lead the cash flow problem in tourism industry. During 2020, even some of the eminent touristic facilities in Spain were handed over to new owners.