 

DGAP-News 1.5 Billion Euro Tourism Investment in Spain by a Turkish Investor

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.01.2021, 18:45  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-News: Yukselir Group / Key word(s): Investment
1.5 Billion Euro Tourism Investment in Spain by a Turkish Investor

06.01.2021 / 18:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / For the recent 10 years, Spain has been attracting 15 billion USD investment on average per year in the tourism sector. The country that has been the favorite of tourism investors from all over the world has now taken the attention of a Turkish investor. Yukselir Group, which is known by its tourism investments in Central Europe in recent years, initiates a giant investment in the capital city of Spain, Madrid. Yukselir Group wants to start its investment with a huge step in Madrid, where the competition in the tourism industry is extremely high. The amount of the investment of Yukselir Group is expected to reach 1,5 billion Euros.

Since 2015, Spain has been chosen by World Economic Forum as the most competitive country of tourism among 140 countries, and the tourism income of Spain has reached 70 billion USD before the Covid19 epidemic. Some components of this competitive tourism structure of Spain were considered as the factors of priority by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yukselir Group, Mr. Yavuz Yukselir, while he was making the decision of investment.

Mr. Yukselir states that: " While we were making a research for foreign tourism investment opportunities, the most important aspects for us were service infrastructure of tourism sector, cultural wealth and the intensity of business tourism. Spain ranks as 3rd in terms of all these aspects, and it is almost a leader in terms of the number of tourists that visited the country. We decided to make our investment in the capital of Spain, Madrid, thanks to these features of the city."

In 2020, Spain announced 4,25 billion Euros plan to aid the tourism industry to recover from the economic influences of the Coronavirus pandemic. This aid package, that was announced during an era when the international flights were restricted, partially managed to help the tourism industry. However, by the end of the year, the increased number of Covid19 related deaths and infected people, the introduction of stricter preventive measures lead the cash flow problem in tourism industry. During 2020, even some of the eminent touristic facilities in Spain were handed over to new owners.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News 1.5 Billion Euro Tourism Investment in Spain by a Turkish Investor DGAP-News: Yukselir Group / Key word(s): Investment 1.5 Billion Euro Tourism Investment in Spain by a Turkish Investor 06.01.2021 / 18:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / January …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold stellt ein Jahresende-Update für 2020 bereit
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung im Rahmen eines beschleunigten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero launches cash capital increase by way of accelerated bookbuilding ...
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG gibt Auftragseingang (AE) für Q4 2020 und Gesamtjahr 2020 bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: Press release: Leonteq opens Dubai office
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: New head of B2B personal loans business in the Hypoport network
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: Neue Konsortialverteilung mit Rückversicherungsrolle für die Deutsche ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION ...
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...