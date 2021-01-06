Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s Paxalisib and Kintara’s VAL-083 in GBM AGILE Trial

Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (LOS ANGELES, CA), Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA, SYDNEY, Australia), and Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA, SAN DIEGO, CA) -- The Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) in collaboration with Kazia and Kintara, today announced the activation of Kazia's paxalisib and Kintara's VAL-083 in GBM AGILE (Glioblastoma Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment). GBM AGILE is a revolutionary patient-centered, adaptive platform trial for registration that tests multiple therapies for patients with newly-diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) – the deadliest form of brain cancer.

Kazia's paxalisib and Kintara's VAL-083 are entering the GBM AGILE trial, which initially opened in July 2019 and has screened over 370 patients to date.

Kazia’s paxalisib will be enrolling in newly diagnosed unmethylated (NDUM) and recurrent GBM, and Dr. Ingo Mellinghoff, Chair of the Department of Neurology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Dr. Eudocia Q Lee, Director of Clinical Research at the Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber and an Assistant Professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School are serving as arm Principal Investigators for the paxalisib arm.

Kintara’s VAL-083 will be enrolling in NDUM and recurrent GBM, as well as be the first compound being evaluated for patients with newly diagnosed methylated MGMT. VAL-083 will be led by arm Principal Investigators, Dr. John de Groot, Professor, Department of Neuro-Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Dr. James Perry, Professor of Neurology at the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook Research Institute.

“GBM AGILE is an innovative clinical trial approach that enables us to simultaneously and dynamically study the effects of multiple new drug candidates. With the inclusion of paxalisib and VAL-083 for NDUM and recurrent GBM patients, as well as VAL-083 for the additional methylated GBM patient group, we are excited to offer all GBM patients access to these latest therapies,” says Dr. James Perry. “Both investigational drugs have the potential to support improved outcomes for GBM patients, who need new treatment options.”