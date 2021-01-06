SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer of Components & Modules for Consumer Health & Wellness Applications

AJ Coloma, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said “The Target is a highly differentiated and innovative player that is expected to revolutionize consumer health & wellness technology. This acquisition will provide the Target with capital to support its product launch and commercialization strategy as well as provide our investors with the opportunity to participate in a next generation healthtech play.”

Completion of the transaction is subject to, among other matters, the completion of due diligence, the negotiation of a definitive agreement providing for the transaction, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein and approval of the transaction by the Company's stockholders. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.

About SC Health

SC Health is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. SC Health is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). SC Health intends to acquire a target with operations or prospects in the healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific region, which may be a platform in the Asia Pacific region or a global platform with a meaningful Asia Pacific growth thesis. To learn more about SC Health, visit www.schealthcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the terms of the Letter of Intent not hereafter being reflected in a definitive agreement; the ability of the Company to meet NYSE listing standards following the transaction and in connection with the consummation thereof; the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the Letter of Intent and any definitive agreement entered into by the parties due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of the Company or other reasons; the failure to obtain the necessary financing for the transaction; the failure to meet projected development and production targets; costs related to the proposed transaction; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the combined company to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to pursue a growth strategy and manage growth profitability; the possibility that the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the target and their ability to enter into a definitive agreement for the transaction or to consummate the transaction; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company.