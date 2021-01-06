 

PyroGenesis’ CEO to Present at SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on January 7

MONTREAL, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://www.pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO of PyroGenesis, is scheduled to present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021
Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time (7:30 AM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39297

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Mr. Pascali, and/or to watch the Company's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://canada.snn.network/signup.

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via a private, secure, video conference through the conference event platform provided.

For investors unable to attend the live presentation, all company presentations/webcasts will be available on the conference event platform at this link: https://canada.snn.network/agenda

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event website is available here: https://canada.snn.network/

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN.Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Virtual Investor Conference, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company’s core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

