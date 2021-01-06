 

Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage

Move comes as company continues investment in core product enhancements, safety products, and other emerging channels

Lenexa, KS, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), the “Company”, which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the appointment of Mark Shrout to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. The hire comes as the company continues to invest aggressively in video recording product enhancements, as well as in it’s Shield virus-response line of disinfectant/sanitizers, electrostatic sprayers, temperature-screening units and PPE products.

“The board and I are excited to have Mark join us at this crucial growth stage of the company,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “Mark has consulted with us over the last several months and we decided that the best way for us to drive profitable revenues was by having him on board full-time in a leadership position.”

Shrout has over thirty-three years of sales, marketing and management experience, applying best practices in sales process, structure, technology, human capital and marketing integration.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally launched virus-response product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield brand. The company has also recently launched its Shield line of PPE products, including electrostatic sprayers, masks and gloves. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

