London Impact Ventures announces $2M seed funding round in virtual food hall, Kitchen Ventures

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London Impact Ventures is excited to announce its participation as lead investor in the $2M seed funding round of Kitchen Ventures. A highly disruptive cloud kitchen and virtual dining start-up based out of London, Kitchen Ventures leverages its network of cloud kitchens in central London to develop and launch chef-centric and influencer-based brands, the first of its kind in the UK. The funds will be used to expand its network of kitchens across the city and select international markets, in addition to adding to its growing portfolio of owned and operated virtual brands.

To help satisfy an increasing demand for restaurant quality takeaway, Kitchen Ventures has partnered with renowned chefs to offer customers a unique, high-quality restaurant experience in the comfort of their home. The virtual food hall has signed up Gizzi Erskine and Professor Green's Giz 'N' Greens Pizza Pies, Nud Dudhia and Chris Whitney's Tacos El Ray and Lucy Pearce's Farmbird and Local Greens. Current kitchens are located in Kensington Olympia in West London and Bethnal Green in East London.

In addition to Deliveroo and Uber Eats, customers can order their favourite meals on the Kitchen Ventures website, a platform that is attractive to families and groups looking to mix different concepts and cuisines.

The anticipated collaboration between chef Gizzi Erskine and rapper Professor Green, Giz 'N' Green Pizza Pies, sees a menu paying homage to American-style, deep dish pizza. At the start of lockdown, the duo teamed up to showcase homemade takeaway classics each week on Instagram, with their Giz & Green Monday Night Fakeaway. Now offering their own takeaway, the menu includes high-quality, ingredient-led, slow risen rye sourdough stuffed crust pizza pies.

Next up is Mexican fare from Tacos El Rey with a menu designed by Breddos Tacos founders Nud Dudhia and Chris Whitney, among the kings of the London taco scene. The Tacos El Rey menu features Mexican street food favourites, from tacos and burritos to feasting-style specials. Customers can build their own taco box with a selection of meats, vegetarian or vegan fillings, corn tortillas, corn chips and guacamole, rice and beans, and a choice of salsas.