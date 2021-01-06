 

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Paid Distribution

On January 6, 2021, Tekla Life Sciences Investors paid a special cash distribution of $0.02 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from net realized long-term capital gains. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from quarter to quarter because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $166,957,956, of which $162,923,941 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on January 6, 2021, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source.

 

Current
Distribution

Percentage Breakdown of
Current Distribution

Total Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year to Date1

Percentage Breakdown of
the Total Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year to Date1

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

$0.0000

0%

$0.3900

93%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

$0.0200

100%

$0.0300

7%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

TOTAL (per common share):

$0.0200

100%

$0.4200

