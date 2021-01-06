 

The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via Webcast

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will discuss fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Results will be released after the close of regular trading on February 11, 2021.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.

