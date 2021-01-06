Veracyte to Participate in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, announced today that Bonnie Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

The link to the live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.