NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero SE places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 1.2 billion 06-Jan-2021 / 21:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delivery Hero SE places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 1.2 billion

Berlin, January 6, 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER) increased its current share capital by approximately 4.7% from EUR 199,377,935.00 to EUR 208,820,900.00 through a partial exercise of its authorized capital. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded. The 9,442,965 new ordinary registered shares with no-par value (Stückaktien) have been placed with institutional investors at a placement price of EUR 132.00 per new share by way of an accelerated bookbuilding, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 1.2 billion.

The new shares shall be admitted to trading without a prospectus and included in the existing quotation for Delivery Hero's shares in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around January 11, 2021 and carry full dividend rights as of January 1, 2020.

As part of the transaction, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Important notice

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.