 

Amanda Cimaglia joins The AZEK Company as Vice President Leading the ESG Function

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable residential and commercial building products, has named Amanda Cimaglia as Vice President leading the Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) function at the Company.

In this role, Cimaglia will be responsible for continuing to drive the company-wide ESG strategy and initiative, as well as aligning AZEK reporting activities with industry standards. Cimaglia will also be assisting the Investor Relations (“IR”) team in implementing a comprehensive ESG/IR strategy and strengthening stakeholder engagement.

“I am extremely pleased to appoint Amanda to this newly created role. At AZEK, ESG principles have long been part of our corporate DNA, closely aligned with our core value of ‘Always Do the Right Thing,’” said AZEK CEO Jesse Singh. “We are committed to empowering our employees, respecting the communities in which we operate, and through our innovative recycling programs, reducing waste and ultimately, building a more sustainable future. With Amanda’s appointment, our goal is to formalize and further accelerate the implementation of ESG programs throughout all of The AZEK Company and to lead by example.”

Prior to joining The AZEK Company, Cimaglia was a Managing Director within Solebury Trout’s ESG 360 practice, where she guided private and public companies in the development and communication of ESG strategies that created long-term value, attracted and drove stakeholder engagement including investor relations and corporate communications initiatives. Prior to joining Solebury Trout in 2019, Cimaglia served as the head of Investor Relations & ESG at Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate change solutions. During her seven-year tenure, Cimaglia built an award-winning investor relations program, garnering the Best Overall Investor Relations (Small Cap) Award by IR Magazine; she was also named a finalist for both Best ESG Reporting and Rising Star of investor relations.

Cimaglia holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, cum laude, from Loyola University Maryland and a master of science in investor relations from Fordham University. She has served as a member of the ESG working groups for both the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

“I am proud to join The AZEK Company, embrace the vision and elevate the values into a thoughtful, comprehensive, progressive ESG strategy,” remarked Cimaglia. “A true champion of sustainability, I look forward to building upon AZEK’s strong reputation for innovation, excellence and continuous improvement.”

About The AZEK Company

The AZEK Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. For additional information, please visit azekco.com

