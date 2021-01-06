 

Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-F96

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which includes a class of floating rate bonds indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The approximately $1 billion in K Certificates (K-F96 Certificates) are expected to settle on or about January 14, 2021. The K-F96 Certificates are backed by floating-rate multifamily mortgages with 10-year terms.

K-F96 includes one class (Class AS) of senior bonds indexed to SOFR and backed only by SOFR-based mortgages, and another class (Class AL) of senior bonds indexed to LIBOR and backed only by mortgages which are currently LIBOR-based.

K-F96 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average
Life
(Years) 		Discount
Margin 		Coupon Dollar Price
AL $363.992 9.48 26 1 mo LIBOR + 26 100.000
AS $653.177 9.48 30 30-day SOFR avg + 30 100.000
XL Non-Offered
XS Non-Offered

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
  • Co-Managers: BofA Securities, Inc., Brean Capital, LLC, CastleOakSecurities, L.P., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Related Links

The K-F96 Certificates will not be rated, and will include two senior principal and interest classes and two interest-only classes that are also entitled to static prepayment premiums. The K-F96 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-KF96 Mortgage Trust (KF96 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The KF96 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class CL, CS and R Certificates, which will be subordinate to the classes backing the K-F96 Certificates and will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

