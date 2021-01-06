SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Friday, January 8, 2021
SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), will report financial results for the 2021 fiscal First quarter ended November 30, 2020 after market close on Friday, January 08, 2021.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005031/en/
