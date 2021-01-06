 

U.S. Bank Acquires Debt Servicing and Securities Custody Services Client Portfolio of MUFG Union Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 22:00  |  27   |   |   

U.S. Bank announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Debt Servicing and Securities Custody Services client portfolio of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. Bank will acquire approximately 600 client relationships and $320 billion in assets under custody and administration.

“This transaction is a great fit for U.S. Bank. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to increase our presence on the West Coast and solidify our position as a leading provider of corporate trust, institutional trust and fund custody services,” said Gunjan Kedia, vice chair, U.S. Bank Wealth Management and Investment Services.

Kedia added, “U.S. Bank is known for working with clients one-on-one to understand their unique requirements and deliver customized, proactive solutions that help them meet their objectives. We look forward to putting the resources of U.S. Bank to work for our new clients and providing an exemplary client experience.”

“After a thorough analysis of our market position in the Debt Servicing and Securities Custody product areas, we made the decision to sell these products and services within our Transaction Banking portfolio, which will enable us to reinvest capital in other strategic areas of focus to the benefit of our clients and MUFG Union Bank,” said Ranjana Clark, head of Global & Americas Transaction Banking and Bay Area President. “For those client relationships that are being acquired, we are confident that U.S. Bank will deliver high-quality service and support.”

U.S. Bank’s Investment Services division has more than $7.7 trillion in assets under custody and administration globally. In addition to offering global corporate trust and custody services, they also offer alternative investment and fund custody and administration services.

The deal was signed Dec. 23, 2020 and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approval and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Financial terms are not disclosed.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $540 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

US Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Bank Acquires Debt Servicing and Securities Custody Services Client Portfolio of MUFG Union Bank U.S. Bank announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Debt Servicing and Securities Custody Services client portfolio of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. Bank will acquire approximately 600 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
U.S. Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
22.12.20
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
18.12.20
U.S. Bancorp Announces Redemption of Medium-Term Notes; U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes
09.12.20
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its Series H non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock
08.12.20
U.S. Bancorp announces quarterly dividends