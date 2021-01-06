 

Domo Executives to Participate in Needham Virtual Growth Conference as well as Jefferies Virtual Software Bus Tour

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced management will present at both the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 12:30pm ET, and at the Jefferies Virtual Software Bus Tour on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 5:00pm ET.

A live webcast of Domo’s presentations at each event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR.

About Domo
 Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information
 Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Disclaimer

