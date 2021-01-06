OneSpaWorld to Present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. The presentation will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman; Glenn Fusfield, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Stephen Lazarus, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host the presentation.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of OneSpaWorld's website at www.onespaworld.com.
About OneSpaWorld:
Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld’s distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 163 cruise ships and at 54 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests’ personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.
