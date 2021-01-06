OneSpaWorld to Present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: OSW), the pre-eminent global provider of health and wellness products and services on board cruise ships and in destination resorts around the world, announced today that it will present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. The presentation will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman; Glenn Fusfield, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Stephen Lazarus, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will host the presentation.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of OneSpaWorld's website at www.onespaworld.com.