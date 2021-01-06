Owens & Minor to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced today that the company will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2021.

Ed Pesicka, President and CEO, of Owens & Minor, will make a presentation at the conference at 10:50 AM ET on January 13, 2021 that will be webcast live and may be accessed at www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the website for 30 days.