 

Arcus Biosciences Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran, Andrew Perlman, M.D., Ph.D. and Gilead’s SVP of Research Biology, Michael Quigley, Ph.D. to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 22:10  |  57   |   |   

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that Andrew Perlman, M.D., Ph.D. and Michael Quigley, Ph.D. have joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Perlman will also serve as a member of Arcus’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Drs. Perlman and Quigley both have outstanding track records of success working in innovative and intensely competitive drug discovery and development organizations, including in the fields of oncology and immuno-oncology.

“As we head into a pivotal year for Arcus that will include multiple randomized clinical readouts with four of our molecules, the initiation of key registrational trials and a number of activities enabling transition towards being a commercial organization, we are pleased to welcome Dr. Quigley, our second Gilead-designated Board Member, and Dr. Perlman, two advisors that will bring additional knowledge, wisdom and deep content expertise to our already-exceptional Board,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arcus. “All of our Board members bring unique, complementary and highly relevant perspectives, driven by diverse experiences from their own careers in biotechnology, and they unquestionably are an integral part of our team, working with Arcus to create extraordinary long-term value for patients and its shareholders.”

Dr. Perlman has been a long-time leader in the biotechnology field and has participated in the field’s evolution in a number of roles. After holding a faculty position at Stanford from 1984-1987, Dr. Perlman joined Genentech as Senior Director of Clinical Research, working there from 1988-1993 and contributing to their early success, including playing a key role in the development, FDA approval and marketing of the human growth hormone, Nutropin (somatropin). He was one of the first hires at Tularik, with a broad array of responsibilities that early on included clinical trial design and implementation, ultimately expanding to include key roles in Tularik's business development, investor relations and financing activities, culminating with Tularik's acquisition by Amgen in 2004. Dr. Perlman’s experience also included serving as CEO of Affymax, and he is currently Managing Director and Head of non-clinical Development of X-37, LLC, an artificial intelligence-enabled drug discovery company, as well as the Chief Medical Officer and Managing Director of Velocity Pharmaceutical Development. Dr. Perlman earned his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from New York University, and carried out post-doctoral research in the laboratory of Nobel Laureate Professor Eric Kandel. He completed his post-graduate clinical training at NYU and Stanford School of Medicine.

Seite 1 von 3


Arcus Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arcus Biosciences Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran, Andrew Perlman, M.D., Ph.D. and Gilead’s SVP of Research Biology, Michael Quigley, Ph.D. to Its Board of Directors Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that Andrew Perlman, M.D., Ph.D. and Michael Quigley, Ph.D. have joined the Company’s Board of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
10.12.20
Arcus Biosciences Expands Strategic Relationship with WuXi Biologics to Develop a Best-in-Class anti-CD39 Antibody for the Treatment of Cancer