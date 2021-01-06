Arcus Biosciences Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran, Andrew Perlman, M.D., Ph.D. and Gilead’s SVP of Research Biology, Michael Quigley, Ph.D. to Its Board of Directors

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that Andrew Perlman, M.D., Ph.D. and Michael Quigley, Ph.D. have joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Perlman will also serve as a member of Arcus’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Drs. Perlman and Quigley both have outstanding track records of success working in innovative and intensely competitive drug discovery and development organizations, including in the fields of oncology and immuno-oncology.

“As we head into a pivotal year for Arcus that will include multiple randomized clinical readouts with four of our molecules, the initiation of key registrational trials and a number of activities enabling transition towards being a commercial organization, we are pleased to welcome Dr. Quigley, our second Gilead-designated Board Member, and Dr. Perlman, two advisors that will bring additional knowledge, wisdom and deep content expertise to our already-exceptional Board,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arcus. “All of our Board members bring unique, complementary and highly relevant perspectives, driven by diverse experiences from their own careers in biotechnology, and they unquestionably are an integral part of our team, working with Arcus to create extraordinary long-term value for patients and its shareholders.”

Dr. Perlman has been a long-time leader in the biotechnology field and has participated in the field’s evolution in a number of roles. After holding a faculty position at Stanford from 1984-1987, Dr. Perlman joined Genentech as Senior Director of Clinical Research, working there from 1988-1993 and contributing to their early success, including playing a key role in the development, FDA approval and marketing of the human growth hormone, Nutropin (somatropin). He was one of the first hires at Tularik, with a broad array of responsibilities that early on included clinical trial design and implementation, ultimately expanding to include key roles in Tularik's business development, investor relations and financing activities, culminating with Tularik's acquisition by Amgen in 2004. Dr. Perlman’s experience also included serving as CEO of Affymax, and he is currently Managing Director and Head of non-clinical Development of X-37, LLC, an artificial intelligence-enabled drug discovery company, as well as the Chief Medical Officer and Managing Director of Velocity Pharmaceutical Development. Dr. Perlman earned his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from New York University, and carried out post-doctoral research in the laboratory of Nobel Laureate Professor Eric Kandel. He completed his post-graduate clinical training at NYU and Stanford School of Medicine.