 

CarLotz, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 ICR Conference

CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar Partners”) (Nasdaq: ACAM), today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 2021 ICR Conference held virtually on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 11:30 am Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Michael Bor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarLotz.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at www.acamarpartners.com and www.carlotz.com, under "Investors," or by using the following link: https://www.carlotz.com/about-us/investors/. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.acamarpartners.com and www.carlotz.com.

About CarLotz, Inc.

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection and experience. For more information, visit www.carlotz.com.

About Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. raised $305.6 million in its initial public offering in February 2019 (and subsequent exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option). The company’s securities are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols ACAM, ACAMW and ACAMU. For more information, visit www.acamarpartners.com.

