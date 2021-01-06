SpartanNash to Present at the 2021 ICR Conference
SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced that Mark Shamber, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will present at the 2021 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:30 pm ET.
The audio portion of the virtual presentation will be webcast live over the internet hosted at SpartanNash's website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain available for replay on the Company's website for approximately ten days.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 156 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005773/en/
