SpartanNash to Present at the 2021 ICR Conference

SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced that Mark Shamber, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will present at the 2021 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:30 pm ET.

The audio portion of the virtual presentation will be webcast live over the internet hosted at SpartanNash's website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain available for replay on the Company's website for approximately ten days.