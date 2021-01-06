Shake Shack to Participate in January Virtual Investor Conferences

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in January:

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the Company will be presenting at the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference. The presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the Company will be hosting a fireside chat at the Jefferies 10th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Virtual Summit.

The presentation and fireside chat will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com.