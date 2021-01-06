Shake Shack to Participate in January Virtual Investor Conferences
Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in January:
- On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the Company will be presenting at the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference. The presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the Company will be hosting a fireside chat at the Jefferies 10th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Virtual Summit.
The presentation and fireside chat will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to approximately 300 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 120 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.
