Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Sung Lee
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that Chief Financial Officer Sung Lee is leaving the Company to pursue a new opportunity overseas. Mr. Lee’s last day of employment will be February 1, 2021.
“Sung has contributed significantly to Sangamo’s evolution, helping us build a strong cash position to advance proprietary medicines for patients in need as we begin a year with several potential catalysts,” said Sandy Macrae, Chief Executive Officer of Sangamo. “I have deep appreciation for the integrity and leadership Sung brought to Sangamo. The management team and board of directors at Sangamo join me in wishing him the very best as we initiate our search for a new CFO.”
“It has been a privilege to work with Sandy and the Sangamo team to advance the innovative field of genomic medicine, and I believe the company is well positioned to execute on its strategy,” said Mr. Lee.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients’ lives using gene therapy, ex vivo gene-edited cell therapy, and in vivo genome editing and genome regulation. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005808/en/
