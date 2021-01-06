PARTS iD, Inc. to Present at 2021 ICR Conference Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 06.01.2021, 22:10 | 38 | 0 | 0 06.01.2021, 22:10 | PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced today that the Company will participate in the 2021 ICR Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.partsidinc.com/. About PARTS iD, Inc. PARTS iD is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and unique user experiences within niche markets. Founded in 2008 with a vision of creating a one-stop eCommerce destination for the automotive parts and accessories market, PARTS iD has since become a market leader and proven brand-builder, fueled by its commitment to delivering a revolutionary shopping experience; comprehensive, accurate and varied product offerings; and continued digital commerce innovation. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005813/en/



