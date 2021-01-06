DermTech Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

DermTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock. In connection with the offering, DermTech intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in the offering. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by DermTech. DermTech currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund further commercialization of its clinical commercial tests, accelerate pipeline development and for general corporate purposes, including working capital and other general and administrative purposes.

Cowen and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.