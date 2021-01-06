 

DermTech Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

DermTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock. In connection with the offering, DermTech intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in the offering. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by DermTech. DermTech currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund further commercialization of its clinical commercial tests, accelerate pipeline development and for general corporate purposes, including working capital and other general and administrative purposes.

Cowen and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and related prospectus supplement forming part of DermTech’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248642) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 8, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on September 17, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com or by telephone at 1-800-621-0687. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus along with other documents that DermTech has filed with the SEC for more complete information about DermTech and the offering.

