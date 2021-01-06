 

LiveWorld Appoints Umar Siddiqui, MD as Medical Director

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced the appointment of Umar Siddiqui, MD as the agency’s Medical Director reporting to Chairman & CEO Peter Friedman. This position signals a deep commitment to and expertise in digital and social media marketing for companies in the biopharma, life sciences and healthcare space.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005831/en/

Umar Siddiqui, MD (Photo: Business Wire)

Umar Siddiqui, MD (Photo: Business Wire)

Umar Siddiqui is an award-winning MD and digital health professional with 15+ years of experience spanning clinical research, health-system leadership, strategy consulting, venture-capital and health technology.

“Umar lives at the intersection healthcare and digital marketing,” Mr. Friedman noted. “He’s a highly trained physician, a seasoned technology consultant, and a pharmaceutical marketing veteran with experience in the US and abroad. He brings a wealth of experience and insight to our clients and our team.”

Dr. Siddiqui joins LiveWorld after playing a role with PwC Health Industries Advisory, developing the clinical analytics expertise serving the Payer/Provider and Pharma/LifeSciences industries. He was part of the clinical digital transformation team implementing Scott & White Healthcare’s integration with Baylor Health, and he led regional programs for the Texas Health Services Authority. Umar consulted on digital technology and transformation at Merck as part of the Global Marketing Excellence team.

His digital health ventures include co-founding vPhysicians, and serving as a Medical Director a Clinical Advisor, scaling innovative health-tech solutions with Apple, Google, Accenture, Ascension Ventures, IQVIA, and Elligo Health Research.

Umar earned a BSci in Neuroscience from the University of Pittsburgh. He conducted NIH-funded cancer research at UPMC. He got his MD from American University School of Medicine and did further training with a clinical appointment and internship at The Barts London and at the Royal College of Surgeons in the UK.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency and software company specializing in social media solutions that help companies build stronger customer relationships. We provide consulting, strategy, and creative along with human agents, conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. Our solutions empower companies to deepen relationships with customers, professionals, patients, and healthcare providers with emotion driven behavior change through conversations and campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LiveWorld Appoints Umar Siddiqui, MD as Medical Director LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced the appointment of Umar Siddiqui, MD as the agency’s Medical Director reporting to Chairman & CEO Peter Friedman. This position signals a deep commitment to and expertise in digital and social …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity