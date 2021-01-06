 

Medical Properties Trust to Acquire £800 Million in Behavioral Hospitals

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a portfolio of select behavioral health facilities located in the United Kingdom for approximately £800 million, plus customary stamp duty tax and other transaction costs. The facilities are currently owned and operated by leading UK behavioral health provider Priory Group (“Priory”) and, in a related transaction, affiliates of Waterland Private Equity Investments (“Waterland”) will acquire the operations of Priory from Acadia Healthcare (“Acadia”) (NASDAQ: ACHC) following a competitive process. Following Waterland’s acquisition of Priory, the properties MPT will acquire will be subject to long-term sale-leaseback agreements with Priory. Waterland is the parent of MPT’s German post-acute tenant MEDIAN Kliniken (“MEDIAN”) and plans to combine the Priory and MEDIAN platforms to create Europe’s leading comprehensive medical and behavioral rehabilitation services provider.

The sale-leaseback agreements are expected to provide MPT a GAAP-basis yield of 8.6% and were underwritten based on initial lease payment coverage of approximately 2.0 times EBITDAR. The Company expects coverage to expand as strategic and operating initiatives are executed and as the result of anticipated robust growth in the UK behavioral health marketplace. The portfolio is substantially comprised of Priory’s most acute behavioral health facilities and will be subject to a cross-defaulted, master lease structure with a strong-credit parent guaranty. The leases will carry an initial fixed term of 25 years, two 10-year extension options, and annual rent escalators linked to UK inflation and subject to a 2% floor. The sale-leaseback transactions are expected to close during the first half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Pursuant to the definitive agreements, the Company will pre-fund the £800 million real estate purchase price by way of a secured interim acquisition loan to Waterland in the same amount, which will bear interest at a market rate and will be funded at the closing of Waterland’s acquisition of Priory, which is expected in the first quarter of 2021. As the sale-leaseback transactions are completed in the first half of 2021, the outstanding principal of the loan will be reduced and offset against the real estate purchase price payable by the Company. In addition, at the time of closing of Waterland’s acquisition of Priory, the Company will provide a separate short-term bridge loan of £250 million to the purchaser at a market rate and also acquire a 9.9% interest in the equity of the operator for a nominal amount.

